After a tough weekend to manage like the one in Barcelona, ​​on a track with very little grip, which “ate” the tyres, Michelin was able to take a breather at Misano. The Romagna track is completely in contrast to the Catalan one, because it is one of those that offer the most grip among those present in the MotoGP calendar. Furthermore, the French company has a large amount of data at its disposal, given that several manufacturers use it as a location for their private tests.

For this reason, manager Piero Taramasso did not seem too surprised by the excellent performances shown in the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, in which all the records were broken, both on the lap and on the distance, in a weekend that had its dominator in Jorge Martin. Then on Monday there was also a collective test, which was also particularly important for the tire supplier, which debuted three new generation compounds with a view to 2024, also in this case with favorable results.

From a tire point of view, Misano gave the feeling of being a weekend that went smoothly…

“We had good grip and good weather conditions. Already on Friday we saw that the hard was the best solution for the front, so it is the tire they used both in the Sprint and in the long race, as well as in the time attacks. The rear two worked well, with similar but more consistent performances for the average. On Saturday morning there were a whopping 15 riders in half a second: we often see around twenty in a second, but 15 in the middle is a truly rare thing. This means that the performances were very close as well as excellent.”

On Saturday the soft tire on the rear was the most popular…

“In Qualifying Jorge Martin set a new track record, confirming that the performances were of a high level. In the Sprint the choice was for the soft rear, but the balance was not ideal, because the extra-grip of the tire ended up pushing on the front. However, this didn’t prevent us from having a very fast pace, even if it wasn’t a particularly exciting race, apart from Brad Binder’s good comeback.”

On Sunday, however, everyone, with the exception of the Hondas, passed on the medium, which probably proved to be the most suitable for the Romagna track. Or at least the performance seems to say that…

“In the long race it was the ideal solution, given the duration and temperature of the track. Everyone told us they had found a better balance and in fact even the front suffered less. Some complained about the rise in temperature and pressure of the front, but unfortunately it can happen on certain circuits. Also on Sunday the race record was broken by Bagnaia, while Martin reduced the race duration record by 10 seconds. The pace was in fact very good, with times similar to those at the start even in the last ten laps. At the finish line the tires also looked good, with limited wear. In short, a positive weekend from a tire point of view.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, KTM RC16 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Sunday Dani Pedrosa received a warning as he was the only one below the required pressure value. Some opponents said that KTM may have done it deliberately, given that it is the Spaniard’s last race for this year and the first infringement is a sort of wild card…

“Honestly, I don’t know if they did it on purpose or not, but it’s true that it was under the allowed value. With the current system, for the first infringement there is only a warning, so given that it was the last match of the year for Dani maybe they played the famous joker. But from next year the rules will change, because the first mistake will immediately result in a penalty. But for us it remains a dangerous game, because the pressure must be respected if you want to ensure the safety of the driver So these are risky games that shouldn’t even be thought of.”

Then on Monday there was also a day of testing, which was particularly important for you too, given that it was essentially the last opportunity of the year to have the owners test in optimal or almost optimal conditions…

“We too, like the manufacturers, have brought some new things to try, because we have to take advantage of the few days of testing we have available. We asked the teams to test three compounds: a front one in the same average range that we had on the weekend of race, and two rears, one medium and one soft, which are compounds made with a new technology. We had already had the brands’ test riders evaluate the rears and we had always found more consistency, which is the main objective, and a little more than grip.

It is therefore reasonable to assume that the most important innovation for you was the one linked to the front. What feedback did you get from the teams?

“On the front we want to take this step because in 2025 we will introduce a new construction, with a new profile, so we want to make an initial evolution with the compound in 2024 so as not to insert too many things together. We asked the teams to use it in the morning test Misano, because being a medium tire it should work better with a slightly lower temperature. KTM, Honda and Ducati have tested it and the indications seem to be going in a good direction. The rear ones, however, were used more in the afternoon, but I must say that there has been some positive feedback in this sense too.”

How will the development proceed now?

“All this gives us hope and the next step should be in Sepang, in the first test of 2024, where we will bring compounds made with the same technology, but harder, because in Malaysia it will be hotter and the track is more demanding. On Valencia however, we’re not counting on it too much, because the time of year is not suitable, being the end of November, and it’s also a very particular track, which requires specific tyres. So I think we’ll bring something, but it won’t be a test to take too much into consideration on the tire side”.

