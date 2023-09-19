International entity projected an increase of 1.7% in June; the estimate for global growth rose from 2.7% to 3%

A OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) increased the estimated growth of Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023 from 1.7% to 3.2%. The report with the new global projections was released this Tuesday (19. Sep.2023). Here’s the complete of the document (2 MB).

The international entity also raised its projection for the performance of global economic activity. It went from 2.7% to 3% in 2023. According to the OECD, the world’s GDP advanced at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the 1st half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The OECD said that “growth surprises” have been mostly positive so far this year, “especially in Brazil”. He stated that favorable climate-related agricultural results helped Brazil, India and South Africa. He considered that China had lost dynamism.

OECD estimates indicate that the greatest economic growth in 2023 will be in India, with a 6.3% increase in GDP. In 2nd place will be China, with growth of 5.1%. On the contrary, Argentina’s economic activity is expected to decline by 2% this year.