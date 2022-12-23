“We inherit a state of scarcity where, irresponsibly, the simplest things were not done because the president preferred to lie than to rule,” the leftist leader said.

Vice President Geraldo Alcmene, whom Lula entrusted Thursday with the portfolio of industry and commerce, accused Bolsonaro of “dismantling the state,” stressing that the next government faces a “daunting task.”

The vice president was responsible for coordinating the affairs of the transitional phase between the upcoming Lula administration and the outgoing president’s administration.

During his presentation in Brasilia of the results of the assessment conducted by his team of the outcome of the Bolsonaro era, Alkmene referred in particular to a “massive decline” in the education sectors, where a significant increase in the number of school dropouts was recorded, and health, as the Covid pandemic killed more than 650,000 people, and vaccination campaigns against the virus declined. .

The vice president also noted the dire situation in the culture and environment sectors, where “cultural resources have decreased by almost 90 percent” and “deforestation in the Amazon has increased by 59 percent” under Bolsonaro.

features of the new government

• Lula appointed 16 new ministers in his next government, bringing to 21 the number of ministers he has appointed to date out of the 37 ministers from whom the government will be formed, compared to 23 in Bolsonaro’s government.

• Although the president promised in his election campaign to allocate an important quota for women in his government, the number of women he appointed, even as ministers, did not exceed 6, which is less than a third.

• Only 4 of the ministers appointed by Lula Al-Khamis are of African descent, although this ethnicity constitutes the majority in a country with a population of 215 million.

• One of the appointed ministers is Nicia Trindade, head of the Fiocruz Institute, which has played a decisive role in the fight against the Coronavirus. Lula has entrusted her with the Ministry of Health.

• The Ministry of Women’s Affairs devolved to Seda Gonçalves, who previously held ministerial positions in Lula’s first two presidential terms (2003-2010), as well as during the reign of his successor, Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016).

• The third woman appointed as a minister on Thursday is Anielle Franco, the sister of the activist municipal councilor, Mariel Franco, who was assassinated in 2018, and the racial equality portfolio devolved on her.

• The last, fourth woman in the basket of ministerial appointments that were issued on Thursday, is the singer Margaret Menezes. Lula entrusted her with the Ministry of Culture, which was abolished during the Bolsonaro era.