the fictional universe of Avatar came to stay. The first movie changed special effects forever; the sequel expanded his world with new stories; and the third promises to close the trilogy with a flourish.

The third film, titled “The search for Eywa”, has the address of James Cameron. It is now in post-production, but we already have the first important details, which did not leave the fans indifferent.

The end of “Avatar: the path of water” left the door open for a sequel. Photo: Composition/Disney/20th Century Studios

How long is “Avatar 3”?

The long-awaited tape lasts nine hours and fans expect the director to reduce the time or divide it into several parts like other big blockbusters. However, this would not be the most surprising of the case.

The unusual request to Disney

Specialist Jeff Sneider revealed that James Cameron asked Disney to do the special effects for all of this original footage before ruling anything out. “He insists on not working as before, which was choosing what he wants to keep and then making the effects of that part,” he explained.

What will “Avatar 3” be about?

The long-awaited film does not yet have an official synopsis. However, it is known that it will continue the events of its predecessor with the mourning of the Sullys, the return of Quaritch and the inevitable war.

When it premieres?

Unlike “El camino del agua”, it will not take 13 years to see the light because it was recorded in parallel. Its premiere is scheduled for December 20, 2024.