Inflation has weighed heavily on Brazilians’ pockets, especially on food and fuel consumption. This is shown in a survey released this Tuesday (28) by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

According to the survey, 69% of respondents believe that inflation is mainly impacting the consumption of food and other products for domestic supply and 42% point out that the main impact of inflation is on fuel prices.

+ Official inflation preview closes the year at 10.42%

The fourth edition of Radar Febraban also shows that, in the event of an improvement in the financial situation and surplus resources from the domestic budget, the main investment option for respondents is the purchase of property: 35%, this being the highest percentage since the beginning of the historical series of the research.

Then come banking investments (22%), home improvement (18%) and savings investments (18%). Recent high inflation affects food and daily consumption, for almost 70% of Brazilians at the end of 2021 and 42% assess that the main impact of inflation is on the price of fuel.

“The research shows that the perception of inflation has a relevant weight due to the direct impact on the population’s purchasing power and quality of life, but, on the other hand, it also suggests that consumers’ desire to buy property in 2022 may encourage the sector real estate next year”, points out political scientist and sociologist Antonio Lavareda, president of the Scientific Council of the Social, Political and Economic Research Institute (IPESPE), responsible for the research.

IMPACT OF INFLATION

69% believe that inflation is mainly impacting the consumption of food and other products for domestic supply.

42% point out that the main impact of inflation is on fuel prices.

19% believe that inflation impacts, above all, the payment of health services and medicines;

8% credit card interest,

6% public transport ticket,

5% payment for school, college or other education services, and

4% the purchase of vehicles and real estate.

