Child’s play or grown-up competition? How big is a paper airplane world final? This Friday (13) and Saturday (14), three Brazilians take the traditional hobby to another level, in the dispute of the Red Bull Paper Wings, the international competition of paper airplanes, in Salzburg, Austria.

Facing 56 countries, the three students Isaac Queiroz, Pedro Capriotti and Nicole Straub represent the country in search of titles in the ‘Largest Distance’, ‘Largest Flight Time’ and ‘Acrobatics’ categories, respectively.

After 20 qualifiers from north to south of the country and more than 2,500 entries, Isaac Queiroz (19 years old), a nutrition student at UniFil, and Pedro Capriotti (19 years old), an electrical engineering student at the Federal University of Paraná, won the regional selections. and the national final aimed at places in the ‘Largest Distance’ and ‘Largest Flight Time’ categories.

Champion in the “Largest Distance” category, Isaac Leite disputed the qualifiers in Londrina, where he lives. The Nutrition student decided to participate in the tournament for one simple reason: he knew that the energy drink would be distributed free of charge. He was seduced by the “open bar”, advanced in second place and, in Rio de Janeiro, he shone when he threw the little plane from 40.3 meters.

On the recommendation of a friend, Pedro accepted the challenge of playing in one of the 20 qualifiers in Brazil. Of the 2,500 students enrolled, eight would qualify for the final: four in the “Largest Flight Time” category and another four for “Largest Distance”. The 19-year-old from Curitiba advanced last, but redeemed himself in Rio de Janeiro by becoming champion with a timed flight of 7.61 seconds.