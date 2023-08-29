The world of anime is having the greatest relevance, and it can be seen that new exponents have arrived to take on the new generations who want to start watching this type of series with continuity. One of them is Jujutsu Kaisen, which is generating a large number of fans in its different products, since it is not only limited to television, but also to cinema.

For this reason, some have already begun to pay tributes to it, usually in the form of cosplay. This brings us to the Brazilian girl who goes by the name simply Fer on Instagram. Making it known that her favorite character is Maki Zeninbecause he has made an interpretation of the most faithful.

Here you can check it:

Remember that the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen you can check it in crunchyroll. And this cosplay shows that it will be one of the references in modern anime. Sharing throne with My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and maybe Attack on Titan.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: I’ve never seen an episode of the series, but you can tell that it already has an important fandom behind it, so we’ll have to check it out later.