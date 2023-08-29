Peter Lomonaco, executive, he spoke during Forza Napoli Semper onda su Radio Mars: “Lindstrom, with Koopmeiners and Bootman, I reported them 3 years ago when little money would have been spent to buy them. Lindstrom follows the path of the great Danish attacking midfielders like Laudrup. I consider Lindstrom to be a take 3 for one player because in the attacking trident he can be the attacking right winger indifferently, with the 4-2-3-1 he can play the central high back in line with the central forward and in the 4- 3-3 can also play, in its original role, as an alternative to Zielinski. Lindstrom has excellent individual technique, has good endurance and therefore is always on the move and has imagination. Excellent purchase. The company chose to replace Kim rather than a product made with one that he could. Natan is young, powerful, fast, has good determination but has to go to the right school. Studying Italian tactics. After the first two days there are already indications. It seems to me that there is the continuation of the championship finished with Napoli first who confirmed the previous squad except for Kim. So for me this was the most important purchase. Behind Napoli, in my opinion, there are Inter and Milan. The others are slightly delayed, starting with Juve which seems to me to be a photocopy of last year. Then Lazio, which I think is a team that hasn’t been made in the right way, every player is adapted. And this leads to not having a great personality. Saudi Arabia has decided to invest heavily in football with this fund which owns the 4 most important teams in the country and would have about 700 million euros to spend. They focus on renewable energies, on football just to make the nation attractive. My impression then is that rather than starting from the big names, to have good football you have to start from the base, so that everyone can be sensitive to this sport”.