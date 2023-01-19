The Brazilian diplomatic mission sent to start the reopening of the Embassy of Brazil in Venezuela arrived this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) in Caracas, as announced by the Power360.

The group is led by ambassador Flávio Macieira and was received by Rander Peña, deputy minister for Latin America at the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, at Simon Bolívar International Airport.

This will be only the 1st trip of others that must be made until the resumption of the Brazilian representation in Caracas. The central objective is to analyze the condition of the properties and take the first steps towards the full functioning of the Brazilian representation.

At this 1st moment, Macieira acts as chargé d’affaires, while the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) not indicate a name to assume the national embassy in Caracas.

“The sending of the mission reflects the decision of the Brazilian government to normalize bilateral relations, allowing the resumption of negotiations with the Venezuelan government on the different topics that make up the agenda between the two countries”informed the Itamaraty.

The Brazilian diplomatic mission was celebrated by Peña on Twitter:

“On behalf of President @NicolasMaduro and Chancellor @yvangil, we welcome Flávio Macieira, who will serve as Chargé d’Affaires for Brazil in Venezuela. Our countries are making steady progress in normalizing bilateral relations 🇧🇷🇻🇪.¡Welcome!”

Itamaraty highlighted that the dialogue with Venezuela is fundamental to revitalize the regional integration desired by the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The definition of the new Brazilian ambassador also depends on the agreement of Venezuela, as well as the approval of the name of the diplomat in the National Congress.

In March 2020, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) determined that 4 Brazilian diplomats and 11 other employees who worked at the Brazilian embassy and consulates in the South American country should be removed.

Relations between the 2 countries were formally resumed on January 2, as soon as the new government took office.