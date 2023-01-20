HS Turku | Today, conscripts live in barracks with a grim history – a merchant traveler who fled the Nazis to Turku was also locked up there

The old prison camp and forced labor facility area of Tammisaari has a dark story. There is a mass grave of thousands of people nearby.
If the walls could talk, these red brick buildings would have a lot to tell.
A prison camp that claimed the lives of thousands of people, a prison for political prisoners, an alcoholic sanatorium, and a winter war safe haven have operated on the site.
Now conscripts are marching in the area.
