Ambassador Flávio Macieira is in Caracas, Venezuela | Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela

Ambassador Flávio Macieira is in Caracas, Venezuela, to start the reopening of the Embassy of Brazil in the country. He arrived this Wednesday (18th) to assess the condition of the properties and how the Brazilian representation will work. The management of President Luiz Inácio da Silva, from the PT, will resume relations with the country governed by the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“The sending of the mission reflects the decision of the Brazilian government to normalize bilateral relations, allowing the resumption of negotiations with the Venezuelan government on the different topics that make up the agenda between the two countries”, he informed, in notethe Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the folder, Brazil “shares historic ties of friendship and cooperation” with Venezuela and, for the government, dialogue with the country is essential for “revitalizing regional integration”.