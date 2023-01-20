Biden spoke about the situation with the secret papers found from him with the phrase of the writer

US President Joe Biden commented on the secret documents found from him with the phrase of the writer Gertrude Stein. His words leads Associated Press (AP) agency.

“I think you will understand that there is nothing there. There’s not even anything there,” Stein quoted the American leader. He also assured that he was fully cooperating in the proceedings and expressed the hope that the situation would be resolved soon.

The expression, which originally sounds like “there’s no there there,” gained popularity in the English-speaking world with the publication in 1937 of Stein’s Autobiography of Everyone. So she tried to convey her feelings from the fact that the house in which she spent her childhood no longer exists.

On January 10, it became known that secret papers from the time of his vice presidency were discovered in the Biden think tank. The head of the White House did not know about the contents of the documents; his lawyer told him about their discovery.