Brasilia – Military, policemen, evangelical preachers, gun enthusiasts and powerful agribusiness entrepreneurs but also a generation of young influencers and workers determined to fully cultivate the dream of Brazilian capitalism. This is the identikit of Jair Messiah Bolsonaro’s supporters, who have never given up on the idea of ​​seeing the return of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the helm of the country. A people who since the victory of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) had hinted that they were willing to go further, much further, as we have seen today, up to a Capitol Hill in carioca sauce.

As happened on the occasion of the US electoral competition between Trump and Biden, also in Brazil in the weeks preceding the October vote, the supporters of the former paratrooper who became “captain of the people” had flooded Telegram and other social networks with conspiracy theories, warning on electronic voting, and warning of alleged machinations to prevent the victory of their champion: a vitriolic vote, full of fake news, which Steve Bannon, ideologist of the radical populist right, and former strategist of the former US president, had described as “one of the most intense and dramatic elections of the twenty-first century”.And again, when the country in the October 30 ballot had chosen to crown Lula, however restoring the face of a country split in half, the Bolsonaro people had poured out for the streets, to whole families, by imposing roadblocks, with the intention of bring traffic to its knees in the South American giant. The watchword had been resistance.

Resist at least 72 hours, to be precise, so a policeman filmed by a hidden camera had urged. And the people in the green-gold shirts, those same shirts worn by those who took siege to the palaces of power in Brasilia, had remained on the streets demonstrating by the light of the nocturnal bonfires in 20 states out of 27, until Bolsonaro had asked them to desist. But the abandonment of the roadblocks had only marked the beginning of new forms of protest, with sit-ins in front of the barracks, from Rio to São Paulo, to invoke the intervention of the military to “re-establish the order of powers” as foreseen by article 142 of the Constitution. Unheard, in the end, they decided to go it alone.