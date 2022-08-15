The MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, said this Monday (15.Aug.2022) that there will be no peace in the country from January if Lula (PT) or Bolsonaro (PL) wins the election. Both lead the voting intention polls.

“Brazil will only find itself again and solve its real problems if there is peace, pacification and union of families and union of Brazil. And we will not have that from January of next year with the 2 candidates who score because they depend on each other.”

Tebet spoke to journalists after the Meeting with Retail Leaders of the IDV (Institute for Retail Development) in São Paulo. For her, both the former PT president and the current Chief Executive create “Imaginary Enemies” while ignoring the “real problems” from the country.

“[Lula e Bolsonaro] feed off each other’s radicalism in order to keep scoring in the polls. That would only take a 2nd shift to have on December 31, 2026.”, declared. According to the candidate, the polarization and attacks would continue until the end of the term of whoever won.

The emedebista repeated that she is confident that she will reach the 2nd round, but she scored only 2% in the survey released by FSB Comunicação this Monday (15.aug). Here’s the intact of the search (2 MB).

The survey conducted 2,000 interviews from August 12 to 14, 2022. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-00603/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 128,957.83 and was paid by the BTG Pactual bank.

“I am sure that the Brazilian population at the right time, which now at the time of the election, is aware of this, will lead the democratic center to the second round and being in the second round”said Tebet.

The senator also said that she will be in Brasília on Tuesday (Aug 16) to attend the inauguration of Alexandre de Moraes at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). She said that all candidates should stop their agendas and go to the event to demonstrate confidence in the electoral process and in the polls.