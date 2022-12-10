Longest fast was from 1970 to 1994; selection will only be able to leave the queue in 2026, more than two decades after the victory in Japan

The Brazilian team lost, this Friday (9.Dec.2022), to the Croatia team by 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in extra time, in a match valid for the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Qatar. With that, it is eliminated from the tournament and will equal the longest time without World Cup titles in its history: 24 years.

The 1st fast had been recorded from 1970, when the selection won the third championship, to 1994, with the 4th title. The mark will be reached again in 2026, the year in which the next edition of the World Cup will be held, 24 years after winning the penta in 2002.

Other 3 champion selections live a fast greater than the Brazilian:

Uruguay – 76 years of fasting in 2026 (last title was won in 1950);

– 76 years of fasting in 2026 (last title was won in 1950); Argentina – 36 years of fasting in 2022 (last title was won in 1986); however, the Argentines continue in Qatar Cup and, if they win the title, they fast;

– 36 years of fasting in 2022 (last title was won in 1986); however, the and, if they win the title, they fast; England – 56 years of fasting in 2022 (last title was won in 1966); however, the Englishmen also continue in the Qatar Cup and, if they win the title, they break the fast.

EUROPEAN Executioners

The defeat to the Croatians also kept a negative writing that became “tradition” for the Brazilian team in the latest editions of the world cup: since 2006, the Brazilians have been eliminated by European opponents, including the defeat to the Germans by 7-1. Read the infographic below:

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) define who is the coach and who are the players “summoned” (in fact, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend to the “convocation”🇧🇷

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.