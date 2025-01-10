The Brazilian Government will formally demand that the multinational Meta explain its new policies and the end of its content verification systems, as reported this Friday by the Minister of the Presidency, Rui Costa.

After a meeting headed by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, it has been decided that the company will be “notified” by the General State Attorney’s Office with the objective that clarify your new policies and, above all, if they will be applied in Brazil, since until now Meta has said that they will be limited to the United States.

“Every company, national or international, will have to respect the Brazilian legal structure,” Costa stressed, while pointing out that Meta must specify what its plans in the country.

«Based on that response, there may be legal responses“on the part of the Government, noted the minister, who maintains that “Brazilian society must unite in defense of freedom of expression, but above all, of truth and facts.”









Lula already criticized Meta’s decision this week to end its data verification programs, which he considered “extremely serious”, expressing his concern about its possible application in Brazil.

“There are those who want digital communication not to have the same responsibility as someone who commits a crime in the written press,” Lula said this Thursday about the policy change announced by the controller of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp.

“In truth, what we want is for each country to have its sovereignty protected,” because “one, two or three citizens cannot believe that they can hurt the sovereignty of a nation“added the president.

Brazil’s Public Ministry has already urged Meta to explain if and when its new policies will be applied in the country, and set a deadline for 30 days for the company to speak out.

Meta’s decision has also been commented on by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court judge who in 2023 suspended the services of the X network in Brazil due to its refusal to comply with judicial decisions on anti-democratic messages.

“In Brazil, the Electoral Justice and the Supreme Court have already demonstrated that this is not a lawless land” and that social networks “will only continue to operate” in the country, “if they respect Brazilian legislation, regardless of the bravado of irresponsible leaders.” of big techs,” said De Moraes.