The founder of Mango, Isak Andic, who died this Saturday in a mountain accident near Barcelona, ​​he was born an entrepreneur, with a career that began with his first store in 1984, on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, ​​until he was among the greats of the fashion worldwith 2,743 stores in stores in more than 115 markets.

Isak Andik Ermay -major shareholder of the fashion chain Mango and currently non-executive president – was born in 1953 in Istanbul (Türkiye), into a Jewish family of Sephardic origin, and moved to Catalonia at the age of 14, where he began to develop his innate capacity for commerce.

At seventeen years old I was already selling clothes and shoes through the markets and later opened several denim clothing stores and made inroads into seasonal fashion.

Now, forty years after opening that first store, Andic is located in number 5 on the Forbes list of the largest fortunes in Spain, with an estimated assets of 4.5 billion euros.

Andic controlled its businesses through a holding company in which it also his three children appear: Jonathan, Judith and Sarah. In addition to his emporium, he also developed intense activity in the business and cultural ecosystem.

Was president of the Family Business Institutefrom 2010 to April 2012, and member of the international advisory board of the IESE business school (IAB), of the Friends of the Prado Museum Foundation, trustee of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya ( MNAC), from the Elena Barraquer Foundation and from the MACBA Foundation.

He also held positions such as vice president of Banco Sabadell and was a member of the International Advisory Board of the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Investment Advisory Council for Turkey.

Both he and his brother Nahman, both founders and owners of the company, are very jealous of your privacywith few appearances in the press, although those close to him highlight that he is a man of kind, simple character and attached to his family.

Mango closed its best semester in June

Last June, the company closed the best first semester in its history, with a turnover of 1,543 million euros6.3% more than in those months of 2023, a result that the company attributes to the “good acceptance” of the collections designed in Barcelona.

During the first half of the year, Mango launched new ‘capsule’ collections, such as the collaboration with Victoria Beckham for its Woman line and a new line with the Italian tailoring Boglioli for Mango Man, among others. The women’s collection, Woman, which represents 79% of total sales, is the driving force of the group’s businesswith a growth of 4% and the highest billing figure in history in a semester.





With presence in more than 115 markets, the turnover of the international business represents more than 78% of the total group. Spain, France, Türkiye, Germany and the United States are the markets with the highest business volume in those months.

In this period, the company continued its expansion, with 57 net openings, reaching 2,743 points of sale at the end of June, of which 1,725 ​​are own stores and franchised and 1,018 are ‘corner’ (spaces within shopping centers).

To close this year, Mango plans to exceed 2,800 points of salewith especially intense expansion plans in the US. Its forecasts included reaching cities in Northern Ireland and central and southern England this year for the first time.

Last March it presented its new Strategic Plan, which foresees exceed 4,000 million of euros in turnover in 2026 and the opening of more than 500 stores in the next three years.