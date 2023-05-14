4 Day Week Global program proposes to implement reduced working hours without loss of productivity and salary reduction

The 4-day work week will be tested in Brazil. The initiative is from the NGO (non-profit organization) 4 Day Week Global and Boston University, in partnership with the Brazilian company Reconnect Happiness at Work.

Any Brazilian company can participate in the test, regardless of the number of employees. To apply, interested parties must respond to a form available on the 4 Day Week website.

Applications will be made until August. In September, companies will be prepared with the study’s methodology. The pilot will run from November 2023 to May 2024.

Companies will pay an amount to have access to methodology and research. The value of the program was not disclosed.

“Our research has already proven that low-hour, bottom-line work is better for business, people and the environment, and we look forward to sharing these benefits with companies here. [no Brasil]”says 4 Day Week Global CEO Dale Whelehan.

According to the program, the pilot of the 4-day journey allows companies to have, with a week of 32 hours of work, increased productivity. The reduction of workload brings benefits such as health, well-being and happiness of employees, indicates the study.

“It’s not taking a day out of the week, but redesigning our way of working, making better time management, automating processes, delegating and, above all, reviewing priorities”, affirms Renata Rivetti, founder of Reconnect Happiness at Work.

Companies participating in the pilot project must pay employees’ salaries in full. The adopted model will be “100% salary payment, working 80% of the time and maintaining 100% productivity”.

Among the indicators evaluated are stress, work-life balance, financial results and employee turnover.

The 4-day week has already been tested in 3 countries: Belgium, UK and UAE.

In the United Kingdom, the program was tested by 61 companies. Of the total, 56 opted to keep the reduced journey, of which 18 will adopt the policy permanently.