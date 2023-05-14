The Play Store is nothing more than the well-known weblog online store Google that allows you to install millions and millions of different applications on your Android devices easily and safely. As you well know, Google tries every day to guarantee the best user experience for both users and developers, and today we are here to tell you about a new tool that will make life easier of the second category mentioned! Ready to find out what it is?

Play Store: In-app purchases changes coming soon

As you well know, there are many applications that can be downloaded on the Play Store, perhaps free of charge, which however have an extra payment inside to be able to expand the functions of the app itself and obtain auxiliary services. It is a quick and easy way for developers to increase their earnings, especially if that is offered worth the cost.

Anyway, until now everything had to be managed by the developer through code, modifying it to apply rate changes and more. Instead, from now on, management can take place directly within the Play Console, by modifying a special screen through which it is possible to proceed with payments.

Furthermore, as if that weren’t enough, a new service will also be offered which will make it possible to evaluate the impact of a downward or upward change in price in order to adjust based on one’s needs and wishes. Personalized offers and tests can be made or limited to user groups to go in search of the best compromise in the various world markets.

However, if you are not a developer but a simple user and you are wondering what will actually change for you, actually not much. Just pay attention to the prices of in-app payments as they may change quickly and unexpectedly with the arrival of this new feature!