On May 1, 1943, a plane whose crew was mostly Canadians crashed in the Netherlands. Eight decades later, the BBC compiles what happened on that fateful day and its consequences as part of the “We Were There” project, in which British veterans they rescue their personal stories to bequeath them to future generations.

For as long as she can remember, May 1st has been a day to remember for Janet Reilley in her family; a day of lives lost and saved in combat.

His father, “Mac” Reilley, answers the phone with his friend “Buddy” MacCallum to review the events of 1943 that shaped their young lives and their futures.

Few of the “greatest generation” that fought during World War II remain who can testify. It is now up to their descendants to keep the memory of these fighters alive so that others can understand the bravery, sacrifice and trauma that marked the greatest conflict of the 20th century.

In particular, this story of the crew of a Handley Page Halifax heavy bomber deals with a small group of young Canadians who took to the skies of Europe during the Battle of the Ruhr. And his plane was one of more than 8,000 aircraft missing in action during Allied bombing operations.

Through their memories and those of their families, as well as the records of the Canadian Bomber Command museum, the BBC reconstructs the story of how their plane crashed, the drama of their capture and how some of them survived.

The three core crew members – “Andy” Hardy, MacCallum and Reilley – first flew together in July 1942. In the spring of 1943 they were joined by tail gunner “Red” O’Neill, flight engineer Ken Collopy and senior gunner Norm Weiler, one of two who were not Canadian.

The other was my great-uncle, Flight Lieutenant Herbert Philipson Atkinson, also known as “Phil the Englishman.” MacCallum, the radio operator, thought they were lucky to have one of the best pilots in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

So high was the casualty rate in his squadron that they were considered a “veteran” and “lucky” crew. The odds were stacked against them: Only 15% of RCAF crews flying such aircraft survived a full tour of duty (30 missions in this case) in 1943, according to the Bomber Command museum.

the fateful night

At 2:00 p.m. on April 30, 1943, they received, along with five other crews, a two-hour briefing on their operation for that night: Essen was one of the toughest targets in the Ruhr, home to the Krupp steelworks and a vital city for the German military industry.

They left at midnight, delayed by fog in England. Shortly after 03:00, Atkinson ordered the hatches opened to drop the bombs on the “huge oven, with thousands of searchlights and heavy anti-aircraft guns firing” in defense of Essen.

Suddenly Hardy the navigator yelled, “I’ve been hit.” An anti-aircraft shell had severed his right leg above the knee.

MacCallum tried in vain to save him, wrapping him in his jacket to keep him warm and giving him morphine in his dying moments.

With his navigator dead, Atkinson signaled for Reilley to drop the bombs, then help him guide the plane off the target. Hardy’s log, chart, and map were covered in blood and unreadable, so Reilley plotted a route back to England from the flight plan and astral navigation.

luck runs out

“Hunt left!” someone yelled as the sound of cannon shells hitting the fuselage rumbled. “Everywhere you looked there was fire,” Weiler recalled.

“The commander dropped to the ground and then got up, and the flames died down a bit, but they fanned out and spread over the wing as we crouched to maintain airspeed,” MacCallum recalled. Atkinson’s decision to crouch gave the crew the opportunity to follow his instructions to bail out.

Reilley and O’Neill had already made a parachute jump months before: they were the only survivors of an accident in October 1942.

Last to leave the plane was Callopy, and Atkinson was left to fly it while his crew bailed out. He did not survive.

But six other members did: they landed in fields and trees around Elst in the Netherlands, where they were captured as prisoners of war.

life in captivity

Years later Weiler recalled how, after landing in a cow meadow, he heard the bombers in the air coming home and felt “a sick, lonely feeling” as he contemplated the fate that awaited him.

The Halifax crew were separated and sent to camps throughout Nazi-controlled territory. Collopy and O’Neill in northern Germany, MacCallum in occupied Lithuania, and Reilley, Nurse and Weiler in occupied Poland.

As an officer, Reilley went to Stalag Luft 3, where an elaborate escape attempt would inspire the Hollywood movie “The Great Escape.”

That film recounts the efforts to dig three tunnels from the prisoners’ living quarters to a forest beyond the camp’s perimeter fence.

In real life, the plan was to try to get 200 British Royal Air Force (RAF) officers to escape through Germany using forged documents and civilian clothing, all created inside the camp.

Only 76 officers made it out of the tunnel and three avoided being caught. The Gestapo executed 50 in retaliation.

Reilley, who was number 86 in line to escape, he never made it to the tunnel he had helped build. In fact, he didn’t even believe he was signing up for the escape plan, but for a prison cricket league.

“My job was hauling sand from the tunnels, I also did a little safety work when my knee was really bad,” recalled Reilley, who injured his knee and ankle when he landed in some trees after jumping from the Halifax.

The knee would cause him more problems when he was forced to march in the dead of winter, along with other Allied prisoners, already at the end of the war. The Nazis wanted to use them as human shields to deter the final onslaught of Allied bombing raids on major cities.

They survived four months walking aimlessly hundreds of kilometers, facing the ever-present risk of death from starvation, exhaustion, or summary execution. MacCallum, from Nova Scotia in northeast Canada, said he had never experienced such intense cold.

He narrowly avoided being killed when Allied planes mistook his scruffy column for a German unit. The scars on his heels from walking without socks would last a lifetime.

Only Collopy and O’Neill escaped marching.

Two years and one day after the accident, Reilley was liberated by the Cheshire Regiment near Lubeck in northern Germany; he had lost 25 kg since the start of the war.

MacCallum was released on the banks of the Elbe and Weiler River, near Munich.

life after the war

The six who returned were young people in their early 20s who had left Canada to serve the cause.

For MacCallum, coming home meant marrying Rosemary. They had met before the war and had an agreement that if she returned alive, they would marry. They did so on July 14, 1945.

Their entire courtship had taken place during the war through handwritten letters. “It amazes me that letters somehow got between Grafton and Poland or Lithuania,” says his eldest son, Wayne.

They hoped to find work and get on with their lives. MacCallum, who had gone to war at 18 straight out of high school, trained as an electrician and built a house for himself and his new family.

With the help of his father-in-law in getting a first job, Buddy and Rose built a life in their hometown of Grafton. They still live there, not far from Wayne.

Collopy went back to work on his family’s wheat farm outside Frobisher, a town of 150 people in Saskatchewan.

Those who made it back alive raised families, knowing that 17,000 men who volunteered for the RCAF did not return and were never to have that opportunity.

They brought with them not only physical but also emotional injuries from their experiences.

Wayne would only discover that his father had suffered from constant nightmares after his death in 2021. In life, his father “kept it to himself, except when talking to Mac.”

Reilley’s daughter Janet recalls how her father gave up alcohol when she was three, using it to cope with the ongoing memories of surviving the accident, prison and forced march. He was twice hospitalized in a psychiatric unit when his trauma became unbearable in the 1950s.

“Sometimes, in the middle of the night, when sleep doesn’t come but vivid memories do, I wonder if it was all worth it. And yet, I must be honest and say, despite everything, I’m glad I did. volunteered,” Reilley said.

Today Janet Reilley hopes to keep alive the family bond forged in the war with Wayne MacCallum. It has lasted 80 years, along with lasting memories of what “the greatest generation” gave and lost for peace.

