The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) began voting this Friday on the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancyin a process that was suspended until a date to be defined.

Brazil’s highest court analyzes whether women who decide to abort During the first three months of pregnancy they must be criminally punished.

Currently, voluntary abortion is considered a crime, with penalties of up to four years in prison.and it is only allowed when there is a risk of life for the mother, anencephaly of the fetus or if it is a pregnancy resulting from rape.

“The criminalization of voluntarily interrupting pregnancy, without restriction, “reaches the core of women’s rights to freedom, self-determination, privacy, reproductive freedom and dignity.”said Judge Rosa Weber in her vote in favor, the only one that was presented so far, virtually.

Abortion is only allowed when there is a risk to the mother's life.

After Weber presented his opinion, The vote was suspended at the request of another magistrateby requesting that the trial be resumed in person.

The court must now decide a date to bring it to the full court. The remaining 10 judges of the highest court have yet to speak out.

What will happen if abortion is decriminalized?

If the STF reaches the majority to decriminalize abortion, Women and doctors involved in terminations of pregnancies of up to 12 weeks cannot be prosecuted.

However, it does not mean that the public health system should offer that procedure.

The trial refers to a presentation by the leftist Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), which in 2017 asked the court to recognize the constitutional right to terminate pregnancy.

Comments on the absurd agenda of decriminalization of abortion in Brazil.

Let’s approve the Statute of Birth and hold a Plebiscite to raise the population in defense of life. pic.twitter.com/HNOGOlb56t — Delegate Ramagem (@delegateramagem) September 22, 2023

The issue, on which Congress has not legislated despite various proposals presented, divides Brazil. The leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has publicly demonstrated “against abortion”also highlighting that it is the responsibility of the legislative branch to decide on its legality.

45% of the Brazilian population agrees with abortion, 52% is against it, while the rest do not know or do not have a defined position, according to a recent survey by the consulting firm Datafolha.

Women “know how to decide what is best for their lives and futures. Trust our decisions,” the feminist NGO Anis said this Friday, celebrating Weber’s vote.

For his part, Senator Carlos Viana, president of the evangelical parliamentary front, He stated in a note that he was “outraged” because the STF “insists on disrespecting Congress and the population.” by “legislating” abortion.

Four of seven judges of the Supreme Court of Brazil.

The 2021 national abortion survey, funded by the Brazilian National Health Fund, showed that one in seven women up to 40 years old had an abortion. 43% of them had to be hospitalized to complete the procedure.

In Latin America, abortion is legal in Argentina, Colombia, Cuba and Uruguay. In Mexico, the Supreme Court of Justice decided this month to decriminalize abortion nationwide, where it was only allowed in 12 of the 32 states.

In Chile it is illegal with the exception of risk to the mother’s health, rape or malformations in the fetus. In Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti and the Dominican Republic it is absolutely prohibited.

In the United States, the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, last year reverted this right that has been in force since 1973.

AFP