This Friday, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce gave new details about the investigation that began against the Colombian Football Federation, Dimayor and 29 professional clubs.

Through this process, the SIC attempts to determine if these entities “They are developing behaviors in a coordinated manner to hinder the development of women’s soccer in Colombia.”

The SIC spokesperson on this issue was Francisco Melo, delegate superintendent for the protection of competition. Melo was emphatic that this action cannot be interpreted as a government intervention in professional football, which could lead to a sanction from Fifa.

“The decision consists of initiating an administrative action aimed at determining whether or not some events existed and whether they have a criminal nature to generate a restriction on free competition in the development of the Women’s League in Colombia. In no way can it be interpreted as a Government intervention in the football market, it is simply the opening of an investigation,” Melo insisted.

Francisco Melo, delegate superintendent for the protection of competition.

The official indicated that there were already similar processes in other countries and that this did not generate any consequences in terms of the performance of clubs and teams in international tournaments.. “This debate has already occurred in other countries such as Chile and Mexico. In some cases they have left sanctioning actions and these federations remain linked to Fifa,” he assured.

Melo referred to “four behaviors” that the Federation, Dimayor and the clubs would have had to affect free competition. The first, that “they would have agreed to standardize some clauses in the employment contracts.”

The SIC investigates whether the clubs would have agreed to limit the contracts to the period of the Professional League each year. “Historically, a league has been played for one to four months and that would last the contract,” Melo said.

In addition, it is also being investigated whether the teams included in the contract that the players transferred the rights to exploit individual images, without additional remuneration and for a period longer than the duration of the employment relationship.

Also under investigation is the fact that the 29 clubs would have agreed on the value of the players’ salaries by establishing salary tables. “This would have been oriented so that this salary was as close to the legal minimum. We analyzed 1,274 contracts and most of them correspond to the salary tables,” Melo said.

The SIC also confirmed that The reason why the FCF and Dimayor, despite constantly complaining about the lack of resources to create the Women’s League, reject the offer of money offered by the Government to promote it, is investigated.

“The reason that would have motivated them, presumably, is that it is not convenient to have these resources so as not to be exposed to the supervision and auditing of the Colombian control entities. Women’s soccer would not have been able to benefit because the entities would not want to be accountable for the use of public money,” said the deputy superintendent.

The contract that Dimayor has signed with the Win Sports channel is also being investigated, which establishes that one match per day in the women’s League must be broadcast, against 10 in the men’s League.

“In the clauses it says that this match can be replaced by any of the other competitions. That can be problematic for the development of the sport because the broadcast is part of the promotion and advertisers are obtained for financing for development,” Melo said.

The official insisted that this is just the beginning of an investigation. “It is possible that the investigated institutions request early termination by offering guarantees and assume serious commitments that generate serious benefits that improve competition,” he pointed.

Regarding the time in which this investigation must give results, Melo expressed: “The law does not establish specific times. Our commitment is to process this with all the diligence of the case and have a progress as soon as possible. Not all times depend on authority. If those investigated offer those commitments, the administrative action stops for a moment while those commitments are studied and if they are accepted, then the process ends.”

This investigation is independent of another that the entity has been carrying out for some time against the same entities for an alleged veto for the hiring of players. “This issue is focused on men, the investigation is ongoing,” said Melo, adding that initially some guarantees were presented, but that these were rejected through the filing of some appeals.

