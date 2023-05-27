Brasilia (Reuters)

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that the first team will play two friendly matches against African teams, as part of an anti-racism campaign, in support of Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior, who was subjected to racist insults in the Spanish League this season.

Five-time world champions Brazil will face Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

The Federation also launched a national campaign to combat racism in the Brazilian League matches, starting from the beginning of the week, after the racist insults that the 22-year-old Brazilian player was subjected to, in a Spanish League match against Valencia last Sunday, and this is the tenth incident that the player is exposed to, and the League is informed of it. League prosecutors this season.

Through this campaign, the federation seeks to continue combating racism, in efforts that it began in 2022 under the leadership of its new president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who called for amendments in legislation that allowed the football authorities and the Brazilian judiciary to confront racism in stadiums with more severe penalties.

“We want Brazil to lead the fight against racism globally,” Rodrigues told Reuters in an interview in March.

Sources said the federation worked closely with Vinicius Jr on the details of the two friendlies, as he sought the player to feel comfortable about holding the matches on the Iberian Peninsula, and the player welcomed the idea.