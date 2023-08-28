Rain, darkness, more rain, angry riders, threat of a boycott, occasionally dry, crashes, rain again, consultation, shorten a stage or not. The opening weekend of the Vuelta in Barcelona was a bit of a nightmare for the city, the organization and the riders. Biggest relief: the damage wasn’t too bad, the round can continue with all his favorites.
