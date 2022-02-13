The total number of cases of covid-19 in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic reached 27,479,963, with the addition of 54,220 new diagnoses registered in 24 hours. The information is contained in the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health, released every day.

The document reports 314 deaths in 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, deaths from the disease have reached 638,362. There are 3,160 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) under investigation. In these cases, further tests and procedures are needed to determine whether the cause of death was covid-19.

Currently, 86.5% of the total infected are considered symptom-free. This rate reached 96.2% in December, before the arrival of Ômicron in Brazil. The total number of active and monitored cases is 3,058,158 (11.1%).

Disclosure / Ministry of Health

States

THE ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 is led by São Paulo (161,489), Rio de Janeiro (70,839) and Minas Gerais (58,459). The federation units with the fewest deaths are Acre (1,923), Amapá (2,078) and Roraima (2,114).

Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal and Tocantins did not update the data on Sunday.

