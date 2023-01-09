Brazil | Minister: Almost 1,500 people have already been arrested in the unrest

President Lula accused his predecessor Bolsonaro’s supporters of being terrorists. Bolsonaro’s supporters rioted in the government buildings on Sunday.

of Brazil the security forces have arrested almost 1,500 people in a couple of days, the Minister of Justice Flavio Dino said on Monday According to the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

of the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed the congressional, presidential and supreme court buildings in the capital Brasília on Sunday, causing widespread destruction. According to Dino, Brazil is a country blessed by God, because no one lost their life in the riot that lasted for hours.

Bolsonaro’s supporters have demanded the annulment of the results of the presidential election held in October. In their opinion, the right-wing populist Bolsonaro, who was previously in power, won the election, when in reality the election was won squarely by a leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

A view of the Brazilian Congress building on Monday.

Lula accused the people who attacked the centers of power as terrorists. News agency AFP reported that Lula returned to his work at the presidential palace on Monday, where the results of Sunday’s riots were visible: broken windows, dusty offices, destroyed works of art and other devastation.

Brazilian O Globo newspaper reported on Sunday that the main building used by the Supreme Court was “completely destroyed”.

The rioting has unwittingly brought to mind the events in the United States at the epiphany of 2021, when the presidential election was lost Donald Trump’s supporters violently took over the Congress building demanding the annulment of the election result. Trump lost his own presidential election For Joe Biden.

In the capital In Brasília, hundreds of police and soldiers worked on Monday to clear a tent camp set up next to an army base where about 3,000 Bolsonaro supporters were staying.

Lula, the leaders of the two houses of Congress and the president of the Supreme Court issued a statement on Monday joint statementin which they said they condemned “terrorist acts and vandalism fueled by a criminal coup”, which was proven on Sunday.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida in the US at the end of December just a couple of days before the end of his term of office. On Monday, it was reported that he was hospitalized due to stomach pains, Reuters news agency reported.

In the United States, some democratic politicians have demanded that President Biden throw Bolsonaro out of the country. Congressman from Texas Joaquin Castro told the news channel CNN that “the United States should not act as a safe haven for an authoritarian leader who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil.”

“He should be sent back to Brazil,” Castro had said, according to news agencies.

Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters, that Brazil has not made any demands to the United States regarding Bolsonaro.

According to Sullivan, Biden is scheduled to talk with Lula in the near future about the events of the last few days in Brazil. In Sullivan’s opinion, Brazil will endure its trials because it is a “strong and resilient” democracy.

Lula defeated Bolsonaro in last October’s presidential election by 50.9% to 49.1%.

