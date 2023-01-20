Brazil | Lula will meet Biden at the White House in February

The leftist Lula is trying to improve Brazil’s foreign relations in the footsteps of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

of Brazil presidential Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to meet the President of the United States Joe Biden in Washington on February 10. The office of the President of Brazil confirmed the meeting to the news agency AFP.

Biden invited Lula to a February visit to the White House last week. At the time, Biden assured in a telephone conversation that he would unwaveringly support Lula as the new president of Brazil.

Lula has said he wants to improve Brazil’s foreign relations, including with the United States, his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro after the presidency.

Two weeks ago, Brazil was shocked by an attack on government buildings by supporters of Bolsonaro. The events have been compared to the congressional attack in the United States two years ago.