The Brazilian Institute of the Environment, the Government Agency for Indigenous Affairs and the National Guard are coordinating the operation, which until now has found equipment and supplies necessary for large-scale illegal extraction processes, as well as a helicopter and a plane. This is happening in the context of a health, food, and security crisis for the Yanomami people as a result of invasions into their territory.

An operation that could take months, but which shows the new direction of the Brazilian Government in its purpose of combating illegal mining, mainly in indigenous reserves protected by the country’s Constitution.

And it is that the day before, the Brazilian Institute of Environment (IBAMA) in conjunction with members of the National Guard and other authorities among which were members of the Government Agency for Indigenous Affairs, launched an operation against illegal gold miners who invaded the territory of the indigenous Yanomami people. It was at a strategic point for the offenders that helicopters and boats with armed agents arrived.

Ibama in action against illegal gambling in Terra Yanomami! At the same time, a helicopter, an airplane, a land tractor and logistical support structures for the garimpo were destroyed. They were also apprehended two weapons and three ships with about 5 thousand liters of fuel pic.twitter.com/Vw7TeEHEip — André Trigueiro (@andretrig) February 8, 2023



At the site, they began the process of detecting and sweeping an important camp, in what is believed to be a strategic supply point for the extractors. A whole survival system and technique necessary to transport metal smuggling was also reported.

According to IBAMA agents, they found a plane, a helicopter and wooden buildings hidden in the undergrowth. Everything was destroyed.

The institute explained that they also seized antennas to receive the Internet signal, 12-meter-long boats, several fuel storage containers with a capacity of 5,000 liters of fuel, electricity generators, a ton of food, refrigerators, and weapons.

Ibama and Funai begin to retake the Yanomami territory. Agents destroyed aircraft and logistics structure of the garimpo; Control base was installed on the Uraricoera river.https://t.co/09EJ4IEQEh — Ibamagov (@ibamagov) February 8, 2023



The environmental agency set up a checkpoint to cut off the illegal supply chain. The actions of the authorities caused some involved to escape.

The AP news agency spoke with a miner, who confirmed the seriousness of the situation of the Yanomami: Joao Batista pointed out that the locals are starving and that they eagerly awaited the shipments of food that were sent to them by air. “The day the packages arrived, they were gone,” he pointed out.

“Get the miners out and keep them out”

Among the reactions to the event is that of the non-governmental organization Survival International, which defends indigenous rights.

“It is not too soon. Get the miners out and keep them out,” the NGO stressed in a statement, adding that illegal miners are the main cause of the crisis that the indigenous inhabitants of that area are currently going through.

The illegal extraction process has brought to the Yanomami reserve sexual abuse, disease, violence, among other calamities to an aboriginal population estimated at less than 30,000 inhabitants. A situation that the previous head of the Planalto Palace, Jair Bolsonaro, reportedly ignored, which led to an increase in invasions of natural reserves by timber and mineral traffickers.

According to IBAMA, “the Federal Police are investigating the crime of genocide against the Yanomami” due to “the advance of mining, encouraged by the last government” (Bolsonaro). aviation for air equipment.

It is estimated that some 20,000 people are involved in the extraction process in the area, a highly toxic process in which mercury is used to obtain gold, affecting land, rivers and therefore the Yanomami community, considered one of the most isolated of the world.

The reserve has an area similar to that of Portugal. It extends around three states and borders Venezuela, a country that has received reports of illegal mining.

Emergency for the Yanomami people

One of the aspects that stands out in the crisis that the Yanomami are going through is the issue of health. The government of Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva knows this, which is why it declared a public health emergency among the first measures.

Four clinics on the reserve were invaded by extractors, which has left them totally inoperable. A temporary medical center accommodates around 700, which represents three times the capacity of action of the medical center.

Yanomami leaders and representatives have tried to break the information wall of silence regarding their situation, for which they have visited various regional and international organizations such as the UN and the OAS.

According to environmental authorities, the battle to expel illegal miners and wood traffickers will be a long but necessary process to put forests, water sources and indigenous communities at the center of priority issues, the fundamental basis of the ‘common house’ .

With AP and Reuters