by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP, no Termas de Rio Hondo

MotoGP will not race in Argentina, now it's official too. As we announced in recent days, the Argentine government led by the far-right president Javier Milei has cut spending on many issues, including sport. And, unfortunately for MotoGP fans, also for the organization of the race. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna – having taken note of the situation – have confirmed the cancellation of the 2024 Argentine GP.

“Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the event organizer has communicated that it is currently unable to guarantee the necessary services for the Grand Prix to take place in 2024 according to MotoGP standards“, we read in the championship press release.

“The event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP hopes to return to racing at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025“. The season will therefore consist of 21 race weekends.

The event was scheduled between April 5th and 7th. Already today the organizers (OSD) had explained how the official exclusion would arrive within hours. The CEO of the organizing company Orly Terranova expressed strong resentment for an event strongly supported by OSD but ostracized by Milei (elected in December) despite the presence of a valid contract with MotoGP: “They will have to pay their share. We and the province have respected the agreements, the nation has not. We will have to understand through the local governor whether the damage caused will be repairable or irreparable. We will open refunds, but for Termas de Rio Hondo it will be a gigantic blow, due to the income that MotoGP generated. The damage is monstrous”.