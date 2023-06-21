Brazil in tears: thrashed and humiliated by Senegal by Sadio Mané

Without DT on property or the injured Neymar, Brazil adjusted a new setback by falling 4-2 with Senegal this tuesday in Lisbonin the last friendly that he will play before the start of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Although the five-time champions went ahead with a bit of Lucas Paqueta (10), the Africans traced through Habib Diallo (21), an own goal from Marquinhos (51) and a brace from Sadio Mané (54, 90+7, from a penalty).

(See the goals of Díaz and Cuadrado for Colombia’s historic triumph against Germany) (Colombia won in Germany: a round game to get promoted to the tie)

And now?

The Brazilian captain tried to vindicate himself by making it 3-2 in the 57th minute for the eleven led on an interim basis by Ramon Menezes, in a game played at the stadium Jose Alvalade From Portugal.

Brazil, which is negotiating with Carlo Ancelotti to be his new coach, he will have action again in September, against Bolivia and Peru, at the start of the South American qualifying round.

For these duels, it is possible that Menezes continues as an interim, since the Italian coach, if he signs, could only take over next year, when his contract with him ends.I Real Madridaccording to Brazilian media.

Also in September, Senegal will play against Rwanda to close the qualifying phase for the African Cup of Nations, where you are already insured. (Tense end of the holidays: Gerard Piqué has already brought his children back with Shakira)

🇸🇳 Senegal WON 🇧🇷 Brazil 4-2 for the FIRST TIME in their HISTORY. 🔝💣 Sadio Mane, scored this GREAT GOAL for 3-1. What a blast, please. pic.twitter.com/QFqkXzFdsQ – Offensive Game (@OffensiveGame) June 20, 2023

AFP