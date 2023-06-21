The rumors of the last few days also wanted Bonucci away from the Mole, with the number 19 which would have required more playing time in view of the European Championships. The answer on a possible farewell came from the same number 19, which through his Instagram Stories wanted to close the question: black background, and clearly visible Juventus crest followed by a dot, to definitively shut down the rumors about his future.
