The authorities of the state of Rio de Janeiro mobilized this Tuesday to provide assistance to the hundreds of people affected by the intense rains that hit several cities over the weekend. The toll includes 12 fatalities, one missing person and the devastation of entire neighborhoods due to flooding.

Underwater. Neighborhoods and cities in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro woke up under water after torrential rains that killed at least 12 people over the weekend.

Several people died from drowning or in landslides, while three others were electrocuted. According to civil defense officials, some eighteen cities remain at “high” risk of landslides, especially in the municipalities of Duque de Caxías, Mesquita, Nilópolis, Seropédica, São João de Meritu, Quemados and Niteroi.

The downpour, which lasted from midnight Saturday to Sunday, flooded homes, a hospital, the Rio city subway line and a main stretch of the highway, Avenida Brasil. There were major damages to the infrastructure of the northern area of ​​the capital of Fluminense, as well as municipalities in the metropolitan area.

“We feel like animals. It is not normal to live like this,” said Heloisa Regina, 55, whose business and home were flooded in Duque de Caxias, a city north of Rio, where more than 100 millimeters of rain fell in 24 hours.

Year alive, Pilar Duque de Caxias. 12:35 01/15/24. 2 days of enchente in a bairro, everything flooded. More than 1 day since I don't drink water under the sun, how is it? Covardia do caralho, no one goes out and no one enters the bairro. pic.twitter.com/ogwP3x3esG — O tal do JH🦁 (@joaosaanttos) January 15, 2024



Heloisa and other residents of Duque de Caxias were forced to cross the streets in waist-deep water, while some chose to climb the roofs, desperately requesting help, according to the broadcast of the Brazilian network O Globo.

In the Belford Roxo neighborhood of Rio, firefighters were searching for a missing woman after her vehicle plunged into the Botas River. Around 2,400 personnel from Rio's fire department were deployed, using ambulances, boats, drones and planes to carry out rescue operations and monitor affected areas.

“It was my daughter who told us in the early morning when there was already water inside the house. She woke up and everything was already full of water,” said Moacid Moreira de Lima, 68 years old. “It is a feeling of indignation,” reacted Leacir Martines de Lima, who blamed politicians for what happened due to the misuse of public money.

The National Institute of Meteorology of Brazil had warned of heavy rains in Rio, São Paulo and Minas Gerais due to the combination of heat, humidity and low pressure areas in the atmosphere.

In a state of emergency

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, declared an emergency on Sunday and urged people to avoid flooded areas and not interfere with rescue operations. But the risk has not yet passed. For Tuesday afternoon there was a forecast of moderate to heavy rain, lightning and gusts of wind. Rio's civil defense advised people not to swim in lakes or the sea.

Since Sunday, firefighters have responded to more than 268 emergencies related to precipitation, using the assistance of drones to carry out these operations.

A boy pushes a bicycle on a flooded street after deadly heavy rains in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Sunday, January 14, 2024. © Bruna Prado / AP

Although there is no exact number of victims, the governor of the state of Rio, Cláudio Castro, reported that it is estimated that around 600 people have been evicted or have lost their homes.

In the most affected municipalities, authorities began to distribute food, packages of toiletries, water and mattresses. In addition, a hundred machines, including backhoes and trucks, are collaborating in the debris removal work to facilitate the recovery of the affected areas.

“We need water, food, clothes, blankets and any help is welcome. Anyone who has a boat can also bring it here to help rescue the residents because there are still many people stranded,” claimed Daisy Do Seu Nino.

Over the course of 2023, Brazil was affected by extreme weather events that had devastating consequences. In February, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in the state of São Paulo, claiming the lives of at least 48 people. Later, in September, the aftermath of a cyclone in the south of the country left at least 31 people dead and 2,300 displaced, showing the vulnerability of the region to meteorological phenomena.

At the same time, the Amazon rainforest experienced a worrying drought, adding pressure to a region already affected by significant climate changes. Scientists warn that these extreme events are becoming more frequent and are linked to climate change. The year 2023 was also recorded as the hottest ever recorded.

With AP and EFE