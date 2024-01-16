













Minecraft wants to avoid the problems that the Sonic movie had









During an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, the director of the film Minecraft Jared Less stated that he enjoys the challenge of trying to adapt a video game that doesn't have much of a story.

It is worth noting that the director took on the project because it seemed like a ridiculous and fun movie that was going to be made of a very popular video game and now there we have it.

We must also not forget that the first actors confirmed for this film are Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Director Jared Hess says a very funny lady has yet to be announced which is part of the cast.

Minecraft doesn't want to have the same bug as Sonic the Movie

The world of video game fans was turned upside down when Sonic's designs for his movie were leaked. The scandal was such that paramount decided better to change the entire graphic theme and be more loyal to the character of sega

This detail is something that the production behind the Minecraft movie wants to avoid. In the words of the director, he does not want to fail the 10-year-old children who are fans of this video game.

It is worth emphasizing that filming is underway and that it is taking place in New Zealand, a place that is often the home of productions such as The Lord of the Rings. Could it be that now we will relate it to the Mojang video game?

