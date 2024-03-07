The former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández has been on trial since February in a federal court in Manhattan. According to US judicial authorities, the former Honduran president used the resources of the Police, the Army and the judicial system to accumulate wealth and provide support to drug traffickers, while at the same time showing himself as an ally in the fight against drugs.

“The trial of the century” is about to conclude. Hondurans are awaiting what the New York jury will deliberate about Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president accused in three counts by the United States of amassing a fortune with drug money and protecting organized crime using the state structure when He was president of the Central American country.

After receiving final instructions from Judge Kevin Castel, The twelve members of the jury retired this Thursday, March 7, to deliberate.. Now, they must meticulously examine each accusation related to drug trafficking and the use of weapons, based solely on the evidence presented during the trial, as indicated by Castel.

The jury, whose members remain anonymous, as is usual in drug trafficking cases, could take hours or even days to reach a verdict that must be unanimous before presenting it to Judge Castel. During the deliberation process, they are prohibited from discussing the case with their families or conducting any media or internet searches related to the case.

JOH, as he is known in Honduras, was arrested at his residence in Tegucigalpa in February 2022, shortly after his extradition was requested. The United States accuses him of importing thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to that country during his presidential term, between 2014-2022.

Hernández, a lawyer by profession and who has been actively involved in his own defense, faces this part of the trial alone, without the company of his family. His wife, Ana García, revealed in April 2022 that the US had not renewed his visa and she could not be present in the federal courtroom for the Southern District of New York.

The former first lady, very active on social networks in favor of her husband's defense, was included in the List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors, known as the Engels list, since July 1, 2021. This list also includes two former presidents of El Salvador and former officials of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, linked to corruption cases, accused of undermining democracy in their countries or violating human rights.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández listens as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig presents closing arguments during his trial on U.S. drug trafficking charges in federal court in the Manhattan district of New York City, United States, on March 6, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. © Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

In fact, the chair assigned to the accused's family has remained empty. Only in recent days have some journalists been allowed to occupy it. Today, however, two women appeared who claimed to be “relatives” of JOH, but refused to speak to journalists.

Today my husband @JuanOrlandoH He took the stand to declare the truth in the face of all the lies, conspiracies and traps that his enemies wove. The Whole Truth Will Come to Light! Honduran People, I ask for your prayers of coverage, protection and wisdom about Juan Orlando.… pic.twitter.com/dV6Rm5bUaM — Ana García de Hernández (@anagarciacarias) March 5, 2024



Three generals in favor of the former president

In the drug trafficking trial faced by former President Juan Orlando Hernández in the Southern District Court of New York, senior officers of the Honduran Army were presented as witnesses by the defense.

The only ones who offered testimonies in favor of Hernández were his trusted men: Brigadier General Tulio Armando Romero Palacios, current advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff; retired general Javier René Barrientos Alvarado; and Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas, current advisor to the Presidential General Staff. The first two shared experiences with Hernández at the Military High School, while the last was his right-hand man in the Honduran Special Forces.

During his testimony Tuesday and Wednesday in his own defense, Hernández denied having conspired with drug traffickers or having accepted bribes. He insisted that he never did it and added that on one occasion he was warned that a drug cartel was planning to kill him.

Although the trial was not televised, some Honduran media outlets sent their own reporters to New York to cover the allegations. Others are simply following a small group of people who are live-tweeting testimony and providing recaps of the day's events from the courtroom.

Local news programs read the tweets of those following the trial live and then invite lawyers to discuss the details of the American criminal system.

“I follow him through social networks, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, because I don't really watch the news and there they give summaries of how the trial is going,” said Milagros Oviedo, a 20-year-old university student in the Honduran capital.

🚨 The jury is deliberating in the case of former president Juan Orlando Hernández. What are the possible verdicts?👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/B9wNdUa1vK — Honduras Today (@HondurasHoyHN) March 7, 2024



“So far in the case there is no conclusive evidence – photos, videos – that proves his guilt, beyond the testimony, but knowing American laws it would be difficult for him to escape a possible sentence,” commented Cristian Cálix, a law student at Tegucigalpa.

“They are professional liars,” says the former president

During the three weeks of the trial, testimonies were heard from several witnesses linked to the drug cartels, who highlighted the participation of Hernández and his brother Tony – sentenced to life imprisonment in the US in 2021 – in bribery and protection of drug shipments. These witnesses, pressured to reveal their involvement in numerous murders, also testified that they had given millions of dollars to the Hernández brothers in exchange for protection over the years.

One of the drug traffickers who testified, responsible for 56 murders, although he says he only committed two personally, stated that in 2009 Hernández promised him that the authorities would leave him alone if he financed his political career. The former president denies it.



In this courtroom sketch, Judge Kevin Castell (center) presides as former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández (right) testifies on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in New York. Prosecutor Kyle Wirshba is at left. © Candace E. Eaton / AP

“Everyone has motivation to lie and they are professional liars,” Hernández reacted. Four of the five were convicted drug traffickers who claimed they themselves gave money to Hernandez.

The trial against JOH has generated widespread attention in Honduras, a country affected by violence caused by organized crime and gangs, and facing one of the highest poverty rates in the region.

Defense attorney Renato Stabile raised questions about the credibility of the drug traffickers who testified against Hernández, saying that “their stories not only don't make sense, but they contradict each other.” “The man has been unjustly accused. I ask that you declare him innocent of all charges,” he said.

Read alsoThe moment of truth for the former president of Honduras in trial in New York

For his part, Honduran academic Marco Flores said he has mixed feelings about the amount of attention the trial is attracting in Honduras.

“He must pay for all the damage he did to the country. Hernández was never going to be brought to justice in Honduras, but they are giving a lot of propaganda to a criminal and there are more important things to worry about in Honduras,” he concluded.

With AP and EFE