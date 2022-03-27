SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 117 new deaths from Covid-19 and reached a total of 658,879 deaths from the disease, according to data released on Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported that there were 10,239 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of infections to 29,842,418.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country have been decreasing recently, after a new wave stemming from the Ômicron variant set off new record cases last month.

Brazil has so far vaccinated more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, and more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

The post Brazil has 10,239 new cases of Covid-19 and 117 deaths appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #cases #Covid19 #deaths