Dubai (WAM)





Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, accompanied the sons of the martyrs and a number of their families during the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai portal, as part of the activities of the Watan Journey initiative organized by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court. yesterday.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun with the sons of the martyrs during the tour of the “Expo”

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said that this initiative falls within the framework of qualitative initiatives that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs constantly launches, to reflect the wise leadership’s interest in the children of martyrs and their families, and to secure aspects of care for them, stressing that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs is keen to diversify its initiatives directed to the children of martyrs. and their families, to include educational, social, cultural and recreational aspects.

Sons of the nation’s martyrs during their visit to the Museum of the Future

After the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai gate, the trip included a visit to the Museum of the Future, which was recently inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as a scientific and intellectual platform from Dubai to the world, and a headquarters that brings together Forecasters of the future to contribute to the design of innovative solutions of tomorrow.

Sons of martyrs in a memorial photo in front of the Museum of the Future

future today

The participants toured the museum’s facilities, including the orbiting space station – OSS Hope, as well as the “The Future Today” exhibition, and were briefed on the advanced and pioneering technologies that the museum offers in cooperation with strategic partnerships, government agencies, and other international companies in anticipating and designing the future and its creative solutions in various fields. domains.