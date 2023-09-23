This Saturday, Brazil called up Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior to play the next matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela. after the footballer suffered a muscle tear at the end of August.

The selector, Fernando Diniz, He highlighted at a press conference that Vinícius, whose absence was expected to last six weeks, is “a great protagonist in world football” and did not mention the injury.

Vinícius will share the leading role in the attack with Neymar, from the Saudi Al-Hilal, whom the coach said he hopes will still “write the most beautiful pages in the history of football.”

Vinicius Junior, with the number 10 and the black uniform of Brazil. Photo: Quique García. Efe

One of the few new features in the squad is the inclusion of midfielder Gerson, a Flamengo player, whom the coach praised for his perseverance.

Apart from Gerson, Diniz kept last month’s squad practically intact with the aim of gaining “consistency.”

“With fewer player changes, there is a greater chance that understanding will advance more quickly,” he said.

List released! 🤩🇧🇷 Coach Fernando Diniz called the 23 athletes for the October duels against Venezuela, on the 12th, and against Uruguay, on the 17th. With six points, Brazil is the leader of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Wow, Brazil! 💪 pic.twitter.com/GE0g9bTqZT — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 23, 2023



No great Brazilian promises appear on the squad list, such as forwards Endrick, from Palmeiras and already acquired by Real Madrid, and Vítor Roque, from Athletico Paranaense and also negotiated with Barcelona.

The “canarinha” will face Venezuela on October 12 in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá, and Uruguay on the 17th in Montevideo.

In the first two matches of the World Cup qualifiers, the Brazilian team won by a landslide against Bolivia (5-1) and, more modestly, against Peru (1-0), with which Brazil leads the qualifying rounds in its group.

The coach assessed that in both games there were “more positive points than negative points” and highlighted that the defense against Peru was “impeccable”, although he acknowledged that he would have liked to make changes to the lineup earlier during that game.

Brazil squad list for the qualifying round

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Lucas Perri (Botafogo).

Defenses: Bremer (Juventus), Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Renan Lodi (Marseille).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Fronts: Neymar (Al-Hilal), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton).

With Efe

