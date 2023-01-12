BA dead man found in Rio de Janeiro is a German tourist who has been missing for days. This was confirmed by the Rio police of the German Press Agency.

According to this, fishermen found the body near the Cagarras Islands off the coast of the Brazilian metropolis on Monday and informed the fire department. The cause of death was reportedly drowning. Further details were initially unclear.

Coroners identified the body from the dental arch and dental records that had arrived from Germany. The tourist police Deat had been informed and contacted the German consulate in Rio, police said.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing and witnesses are being heard. The German consulate in Rio de Janeiro and the German embassy in Brasília initially did not comment on request.