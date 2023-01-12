The acts called by extremists for this Wednesday (11.jan.2023) flopped in Brasilia and in other capitals of Brazil. The declared intention was to protest against the repression of invasions and acts of vandalism in the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th.

In Brasília, the federal intervenor in public security, Ricardo Cappelli, mobilized maximum force to avoid a repetition of the violence scenes of last Sunday (8.jan.2023), with hundreds of agents of the Military Police and the Fire Department of the Federal District and the National Force.

In Praça dos Três Poderes, dozens of soldiers from the Presidential Guard Battalion were positioned in front of the Planalto Palace, and several vehicles from the PM-DF and the National Force in front of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

When circulating this Wednesday through the area that was a battlefield on the 8th of January, the report of the Power360 he found only a couple of demonstrators dressed in green and yellow, sitting in front of a line of military police that crossed the lawn of the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

In an interview with journalists during a walk-through of the Esplanada, Ricardo Cappelli stated that the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District “detected a lot of communication calling for demonstrations” in this 4th and, “due to what happened on Sunday, it adopted a preventive posture”.

Nicholas Shores/Poder360 – 11.jan.2023 Military police officers from the Federal District form a security cordon at the Esplanada dos Ministérios



Nicholas Shores/Poder360 – 11.jan.2023 “Caveirão” of the Military Police and several buses of the National Force make up a security scheme in Praça dos Três Poderes