Saudi club coach Al Nassr, the Frenchman Rudi Garcia, trust that the attacker Christian Ronaldor he will “get back the pleasure of playing” with the colors of his team, said the coach this Sunday during a visit to the Dakar Rally camp in Riyadh.

“The only thing I wish for (Cristiano) Ronaldo is that he recovers the pleasure of playing and his smile because in the last few months between Manchester (United), the national team (Portugal) and then privately he hasn’t had an easy time”, Rudi Garcia told the French press, just after being on board a Prodrive Hunter and speaking with the driver Sébastien Loeb, former world champion French rally.

“If he regains the pleasure of playing, we will already have achieved a goal,” added the coach, who is happy to be able to lead a “formidable athlete.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, five times Golden Ballcommitted to the Saudi club until 2025 for a global salary over the duration of his contract of around 200 million euros ($211 million).

Against PSG

The DT confirmed that the debut of the Portuguese will be on January 19, when he faces the psg of old acquaintances Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

The friendly match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, game that will have on one side the Arab team made up of players from Al-Nassr and Al Hilal and will be coached by the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo:

“Hi I am Marcelo Gallardo and I want to tell you that on January 19 I will lead the Riyadh Season that will be made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr vs. Paris Saint Germain. See you soon there”, was the message that the DT left on his social networks.

