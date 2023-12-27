Judgments | A man was caught traveling by bus and started stoning at the metro station

The man was caught by the ticket inspectors and started a blind rampage on the subway tracks.

With a pump the traveling man raged at the ticket inspectors in February 2021.

A group of four ticket inspectors had come to the man and his two acquaintances in the subway. None of the men had a valid ticket.

When the trio had been asked to leave the subway or pay for their trip, according to the ticket inspector, the man “accelerated from zero to one hundred”. The man took off his jacket, jumped on the seat and made the other passengers flee the scene.

When the metro stopped at Ruoholahti station, the man rushed out with the ticket inspectors following him. The man was gassed, and he calmed down for a while.

Then, however, the man punched one of the ticket inspectors in the face. The man jumped onto the subway tracks and started throwing fist-sized stones between the rails at the inspectors.

Metro traffic had to be stopped. The man hit one of the inspectors with stones and also broke a glass window in the dock area.

Finally, the police arrived and took the man they had hanged with them.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1994 to one year in prison for two assaults, two attempted assaults, disrupting traffic, causing damage, violently resisting an official and theft.

In June 2020, a man had broken into a sports fishermen's lodge with a friend and stole fishing and ice fishing equipment for 6,500 euros.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, his previous violent crimes committed in 2019 should not have affected the punishment.

According to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the man's previous crime could have been dealt with in the same trial as the more recent sentence. Therefore, the man's sentence had to be reduced.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the man's sentence to four months in prison.