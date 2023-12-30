The selections of Brazil and Chile They did not start in the best way in the South American qualifiers World Cup 2026 and they have left dubious presentations in the first six days played.

The selected one Brazil comes from receiving the 'no' from the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who renewed with him Real Madrid until 2026 and silenced all the rumors that put him on the scratch bench.

Furthermore, the problems of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)intervened by a court of Rio de Janeiro, has made the search for DT difficult while Fernando Diniz He acts as interim and is not confirmed for the 2024 Copa América.

For its part, Chile was left without a coach after the departure of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo after the goalless draw against Paraguay. The Chileans with only one victory in the tie are eighth with 5 points.

Gareca, which at the time was an option that was considered by the Colombian Football Federation before hiring the DT Nestor Lorenzo in the Colombia selectionis a candidate to be the new helmsman of Chili.

As revealed by the newspaper DNA from the southern country, Gareca He was finalizing details to sign the papers for his new contract with Chili and the idea is to present it before the end of the year.

According to what was revealed by The Mercury, the Argentine coach would have been convinced to lead Chile with a 2 and a half year contract (until the end of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers) and would have a salary of 2.8 million dollars. Of course, it is less than what he received in Peru, a team in which he earned 3.7 million dollars.

'El Tigre' was going to be announced on Friday, December 29, but everything was cut short. According to what the Chilean press reveals, the Argentine coach received a better economic and sporting offer from Brazil, which would have made him hesitate.

However, judicial problems could complicate Gareca's arrival. Justice rejected an agreement with the regional prosecutor's office that allowed Ednaldo Rodrigues present himself in 2022 as the sole candidate for a four-year term, when the statutes stipulated that in that case the candidacy corresponded to the oldest vice president.

Fifa and Brazil National Team.

The ruling of December 7 ordered the appointment as auditor of José Perdiz, president of the Court of Sports Justice of Rio de Janeiroand the holding of new elections within 30 days to definitively replace Rodrigues.

Besides, the Fifa and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) They already expressed through a letter their concern with the open crisis in the governing body of Brazilian football and in turn with the appointment of Perdiz as auditor. Because of this, there is a threat of suspension for the Confederacy.

