Genoa – Three two one: after the success of The Kolors concert (Friday evening), Mr. Rain will also set the New Year's Eve on fire on Saturday evening at the Porto Antico. December 31st comes to a head, with Italians tuning into Canale 5 for the second consecutive year to celebrate Mediaset's “New Year in Music”. Eyes rolling (which, at least this year, according to forecasts, should be limited to gray and black clouds but without rain) and a series of big names to animate the show.