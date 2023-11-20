Brazilwhich comes from suffering two unprecedented consecutive defeats in the qualifying rounds of the 2026 World Cup, and Argentinawho lost for the first time since becoming world champion in Qatar 2024, will star in a classic on Tuesday in the Maracana in which both are only interested in victory.

The Albiceleste, with wounded pride after having lost 0-2 against Uruguay last Thursday in full candy boxwhich was a historic defeat, will try to overcome the setback with a victory that would also be unprecedented on its visit to Brazil, which has never lost a World Cup qualifying match playing at home and even less at the Maracaná.

With Messi

The selection led byr Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi needs a victory because its lead in the South American qualifying classification is at stake.

Argentina leads the table with 12 points but is in the crosshairs of Uruguay (10) and Colombia (9).

Brazil, for its part, needs to shake off after having suffered two consecutive defeats, against Uruguay (2-0) and Colombia (2-1), something historic in World Cup qualifiers, and is in need of a victory because it may end the year outside the World Cup qualifying zone. The five-time world champion is fifth in the standings, with 7 points, so she is in the crosshairs of Ecuador, Paraguay and Chileall three with five units.

Messi fight against Oliveira. Photo: EFE / Screenshot

The Maracaná, the same stage in which Scaloni’s Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa América just two years ago in a final precisely with Brazil, may not exactly be an advantage for a team temporarily led by Fernando Diniz and from whom his fans are already demanding results.

On past occasions, Brazil has already left its temple booed. In addition to being hit by setbacks, playing under pressure and still not even having the shadow of the team promised by the offensive Diniz.

with casualties

Brazil is totally decimated by injuries. In addition to losing Neymar, their biggest star, the Canarinha also suffered from the captain’s losses. Casemiro, Ederson, Militao and Danilo. TO That select group was joined by their other great star, Vinícius Junior, who suffered a serious injury to his left femoral muscle in the match with Colombia and returned to Real Madrid, where he will be out for the rest of the season.

Added to the casualties are the changes already planned by Diniz and which force the Canarinha to have a totally different team than the one they have used in the other qualifying matches.

According to what the interim coach showed in the last training sessions, Brazil will have Carlos Augusto at left back in place of Renan Lodi, while the veteran and world cup player Gabriel Jesus He will be in charge of replacing the injured Vinícius.

Other changes are not ruled out either because Diniz has made variations in which midfielder Joelinton and forward appear among the starters. Endrick, the jewel of Palmeiras already tied by him real Madrid and that on Thursday he debuted in the main team at the age of 17.

Argentina, which this Monday carried out its last training session in Buenos Aires and is only expected tonight in Rio de Janeiro, He has almost all his starters at his disposal but Scaloni showed in practice that he will introduce some changes to the starting eleven, both in the attack. Ángel Di María, scorer of the 2021 Copa América title goal, has trained in the place he occupied Nicolas Gonzalez in the match against Uruguay, while Lautaro Martínez has great possibilities of replacing to Julián Álvarez.

