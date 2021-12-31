Brawl over the inheritance, two families clash immediately after the funeral

In front of the church square Santa Maria Liberatrice from Testaccio to Rome it looked like a movie but unfortunately it was all true. A scene worthy of the cinematographic masterpiece of Monicelli “Relatives snakes”. Beatings, illnesses, injuries. All for an inheritance. They had prayed and cried together – we read in the Messenger – during the funeral just celebrated for the old woman: aunt, sister and cousin. Yet with the coffin already in the hearse on wreaths and farewell cards, the ancient rusts between the two branches of the family they reignited the quarrel. The inheritance sparked the anger e a house that with the death of the old woman will have to be divided between brothers, cousins ​​and uncles.

“The house belongs to me, it’s mine, I don’t owe you anything” they shouted from the church square, – continues the Messenger – while the sexton was still rearranging the altar after the function just celebrated for Maria Teresa Rizzor, 80 and died of illness on Tuesday. A funeral attended by 19, only the closest family members for compliance with anti Covid regulations. But as soon as the deputy parish priest he dismissed the group with the usual formula: “Go in peace” instead, all hell broke loose between brothers and cousins. On the one hand the two heads of the family who pushed each other, insulted each other, claiming the right to property. On the other hand, the frightened women ran in search of shelter towards the gate of the sacristy which had been closed. Alone police intervention avoided the worst.

