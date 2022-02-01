Claudio Bravo He she left injured of the meeting before Argentina, and the tests to which he was subjected by the Chilean Federation show an “adherenciolysis in the right calf”, with which the Betis goalkeeper won’t be able to play this Tuesday against Bolivia in La Paz nor probably in the coming weeks with the Verdiblanco club.

The adherentiolysis isbasically the reproduction of one recent muscle injury. The last of the Chilean goalkeeper as a verdiblanco was produced by end of november and he had a month and a half about out of of the playing fields. The tests to which he is subjected in Seville will determine a new time off.

Are not of course the first ailments that he goalkeeper, who will turn 39 in April, has suffered since arrived at Betis in the summer of 2020, at the express request of Manuel Pellegrini. Knee and muscle problems kept him out of 17 league and cup games last season.

But Pellegrini follow wanting to count on Bravo for at least one more season, for his ability under the sticks and his rise in the locker room. Betis has already prepared a renewal of Viluco’s goalkeeper until June 2023 which, despite the physical problems, will not back down for express request of the coach which has finally given the team a competitive face.