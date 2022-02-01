Popular Russian stand-up comedian Alexander Dolgopolov told how an interview with journalist Yuri Dudyu influenced his career. He revealed the details in a conversation with the host of the Bukharog Live podcast, Vladimir Bukharov. A recording of their conversation is available at YouTube.

According to Dolgopolov, after the interview with Dud was released, the number of his followers on social networks increased dramatically. “My audience grew very organically all the time. (…) Then I went to Dudya, and the audience doubled immediately. That is, I first had 30 thousand subscribers on Instagram, then I went to Dudya, and it became 80 thousand, ”he shared.

Stand-up complained that among the new followers there were many people who were not ready to accept his humor. Dolgopolov also noted that thanks to an interview with Dud, more viewers began to come to his performances, but he began to feel that not all of them understood his jokes.

Earlier, Dolgopolov admitted that he was suffering from depression and was constantly thinking about death. In the comments, users recommended that the artist consult a specialist, for example, undergo group therapy.

At the end of January 2020, it became known about Dolgopolov’s departure from Russia. It was clarified that the stand-up artist left the country because he was afraid of initiating a case against him for insulting the feelings of believers. Shortly before this, the artist learned that the police had begun an investigation in connection with a complaint about his performance. In the stand-up “New Hour of Jokes” he wondered why Jesus Christ was not named after Bogdan.

In March, Dolgopolov announced his return to Russia. The comedian said that he planned to go to the United States with performances, because, in his opinion, there is “the highest quality comedy of our time”, but could not get a visa due to the coronavirus pandemic.