Juarez City.- Eudor García hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and the Juárez Indians knocked out the Camargo Mazorqueros 12-2 in seven innings, in the second game of Day 9 of the State Baseball League.

With this result, the border team won the series 2-1 against the Mazorqueros, who are in last place in the standings.

The victory also helped the border team improve its record to 13 wins and 13 losses.

In the end, the Indians finished the game with 12 hits, while Camargo’s men connected with six hits. Both teams came away clean in the error department.

Andrés Ledezma was the winning pitcher, with a performance of five and a third innings on the mound, in which he allowed six hits, two runs, one of them unearned, gave up no bases and struck out six. The loss went to Oliver Cervantes.

This Saturday, the Indians visit the Algodoneros de Delicias.