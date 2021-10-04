Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 4th October 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Monday 4th October 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, new job opportunities may open up today. Fatigue makes itself felt, but don’t give up. Today you will be able to dispose of the waste and tomorrow you will be back in shape.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today you are under pressure for work. You would like to reach all the goals right away, but you have to give yourself time and do one thing at a time. Relax, with family and friends.

Twins

Dear Gemini, according to the stars you must let your imagination travel, planning a trip to a distant destination for when it is possible. In work you make yourself appreciated, and even in love there is something new to come.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, be careful how you manage your money, do not overdo the expenses. in love things are going well, you have acquired self-confidence and others notice this.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to today’s Branko horoscope (Monday, October 4, 2021), today you need to focus on things that allow you to achieve immediate results, avoiding what can get you bogged down. You have to be more patient.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, today you will have to show yourself more convinced than you usually are. There are things you can conquer, but to do so it is essential to ask for them with conviction, without shyness.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, there are things that you have recently found that seem in line with your expectations. Despite this, you are not entirely satisfied. Take the time to understand the real value of what is in front of you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you thought you were going to move forward in some projects, but this is not happening. Despite this, you feel satisfied, and this is what matters at the moment.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, it seems that many people at this stage are willing to help you, making you overcome some difficulties. Take advantage of this attitude from others and get help.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, you are entering a particularly intense cycle. Don’t stress yourself out too much, and take things as they come. The results will come accordingly.

aquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday, October 4, 2021), you have a tendency to want to lower yourself to the level of others. The move is wrong: stay on your level and others will come to meet you.

Fish

Dear Pisces, friends give you advice, but sometimes they go too far in criticism, even if it is not constructive. We need to make them understand, and set up a more fruitful relationship with them.

