Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 22 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 22 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, those around you are cheerful and happy and, consequently, they also influence you and your mood. You have finally found the right balance, you have finished with the past and you only have your goals in mind!

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, today – September 23, 2023 – will be calm and will give you the opportunity to think about your future and your projects. The sky is smiling at you, you must not be afraid to take risks!

Twins

Dear Gemini, you know well who you are and how much you are worth. Know your real capabilities and self-esteem will grow more every day. In these hours there is security, you just have to focus on the future.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, try to understand what your priorities are, sometimes you also have to learn to say no to the proposals that come your way. You have many responsibilities, many ideas and perhaps little time available to do everything… Try to remain calm and serene.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 22 September 2023), those close to you love you. And you will certainly have no difficulty in convincing everyone of your feelings: luck is on your side, take advantage of it!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you will need to do something useful and you will intend to collaborate and share your work. You are on the right track!

Balance

Dear Libra, the energy is there, but try not to waste it… You really have a lot of commitments and little time for yourself. You’re wrong, you need to rest. Try to recharge your batteries.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, try to slow down the pace a bit, rest and take care of yourself and your body. Listen to yourself a little more!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, be careful with discussions, the air is a bit tense… You could end up arguing with a person you appreciate so much: try to stay calm. Try it all the way.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, during today you will be a little distracted, you will not be able to concentrate as you should and work will completely absorb you. How about finding the right balance?

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 22 September 2023), there is no shortage of opportunities, you just have to be good at understanding which one is best suited to you. Satisfaction is around the corner!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are sure of yourself, of your potential, but you also need to stay calm and be less self-centered. This aspect of you could annoy those around you. At work and otherwise.

